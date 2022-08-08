I’m tired of seeing letters referring to the “abysmal” withdrawal of civilians from Afghanistan last year. Yes, it could have gone better. Yes, the administration’s worst-case scenario must not have been as bad as what actually happened.

However, the withdrawal allowed more than 120,000 civilians to be evacuated under President Joe Biden. After taking office, Biden initially had only about three months for the withdrawal, under the terms agreed to by former President Donald Trump. Biden then got the deadline changed to the end of August.

In the more than eight months that Trump had available while he was still in office, how many civilians did his administration evacuate? He drew the troop level down to 2,500 by Jan. 15, 2021. How was this token force going to accomplish the withdrawal of civilians in the approximately three months remaining?

Did Trump turn over a plan to his successor? And how about all that equipment? It’s obvious to me that Trump had every intention of leaving that behind. As for Americans left behind, they had more than a year to consider leaving.

So, all in all, I believe that President Biden did a remarkable job in getting that huge number of people out.

Ronald Zimmerman

Millersville