As Americans watch the Winter Olympics, we should not forget that, underlying the pageantry, China remains a serious adversarial nation.

Against the backdrop of industrial steel cooling towers, the Olympic venue in Beijing is virtually a police state, with COVID-19 protection as the stated priority.

Within the Olympic village, the Chinese monitor all of our athletes’ conversations, their locations and even the food they eat. Athletes and their coaches must bring “burner phones,” because the Chinese government blatantly eavesdrops, records and steals personal information from their devices. There is even suspicion that Chinese officials are going through the waste from dining facilities in order to collect DNA samples of these athletes.

The Chinese government has relocated thousands of its citizens and has massively depleted the region’s water supply in order to ensure that human-made snow covers the normally dry mountain locations.

At the opening ceremonies, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat together as a clear message of common unity against the free world.

Remember that, in 2014, the Russians invaded Ukraine immediately after the Winter Olympics in Sochi. Americans and our allies must remain alert to the misinformation and disinformation generated by Beijing during this unfettered period of worldwide media access. And when the closing ceremonies are complete, we must be prepared to protect our freedom from the ongoing challenges that these adversaries are sure to take advantage of.

David Wood

Manheim Township