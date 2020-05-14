In a time of pandemic, to whom should we turn for advice? Our medical experts, such as state Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine and the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci? Or our elected politicians, such as the baker’s dozen of Lancaster Republicans, who are flouting the governor’s plan to slowly reopen the state?

I, for one, will rely on the former, who are using science to make their decisions, rather than the latter, who are seemingly parroting their party overlords in a blatantly partisan move.

Yes, it is heartbreaking to see our economy struggling. You know what else is heartbreaking? To see people you know contract and suffer from an as yet incurable disease.

Do these local elected officials have a plan for how our businesses will obtain the scarce and much-needed deep cleaning supplies to ensure public safety by Friday? Do they have a solution to solving — by Friday — the issues of limited contact tracing and testing that still exist? Until they do, I will follow the science and continue to do as the doctors suggest.

And I would encourage my fellow Lancaster County residents to do the same. If our Republican politicians want to risk their own lives, that is up to them. But they don’t speak for all of us.

Marcy Dubroff

East Hempfield Township