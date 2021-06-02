A message from a conservative ex-Republican:

I was once proud to equate my conservatism with the Republican Party. But I now believe that the Republican Party has abandoned conservative principles. I’ve reluctantly left the party, but hope that it can somehow accept the honest truth about the election of President Joe Biden and forsake most party members’ acceptance of lies, hoaxes and political propaganda.

If not, the party will deserve a new title. Not GOP, but RIP — the Republican Insurrectionist Party.

Norman Johanson

Manheim Township