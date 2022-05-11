When I was a little girl, my grandmother told me that I was named after her sister. I asked if she was nice, and my grandmother said her sister was sweet and kind, but she never talked about her again until she was in her late 80s, a few years before her death. Then, my grandmother said she wanted to talk to me again about who I was named after. She said her sister had an abortion and bled to death, and that it broke her heart. (Abortion was not legal back then.)

I was stunned, and before I could feel sad, I looked into my grandmother’s face and it brought me to tears. She had kept that secret most of her life and, even after all those years, she still loved her sweet sister.

Regarding abortion: It appears that five individuals who I view as religious zealots have decided that the country should live by their religious ideology.

Let me tell you about religious zealots. Years ago in England, religious zealots burned women alive on stakes, with the blessing of the church. Nowadays we would call such women herbalists. In this country, there were the Salem witch trials in 1692 and 1693. More than 200 people were accused of witchcraft by religious zealots. About 20 people were executed.

Nowadays, people can’t take your life away because your beliefs don’t mesh with theirs — but they can take your rights away, including the right to choose what to do with your own body.

Which of your rights is next?

Cynthia Van Whervin Kaplan

Manheim