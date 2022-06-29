I cannot display the American flag on this Fourth of July, as I and all women in America are no longer free.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it best: “My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion. I can’t imagine the fear and anger you are feeling right now.”

In my view, religious zealots have taken over the U.S. Supreme Court and many elective offices. I believe that, not unlike what happened with the Taliban in Afghanistan, a master plan has been initiated to force the United States to conform to an extremist ideology of religion. The U.S. Supreme Court, in my view, is no longer the guiding force to protect individual freedom.

Lady Liberty’s torch is dark. She is a woman, after all.

Before the midterm elections, I suggest that everyone read “The Handmaid’s Tale,” a futuristic dystopian novel by Canadian author Margaret Atwood that was published in 1985. It is set in a near-future America, in a strongly patriarchal, white supremacist, totalitarian state. The female narrator is one of the group known as “handmaids,” who are forcibly assigned to produce children for the ruling class.

At least for now, we still have the right to vote. We must vote for candidates committed to restoring and protecting the individual freedoms upon which this nation was founded.

Help to relight Lady Liberty’s torch. Vote!

Melinda Bean

Warwick Township