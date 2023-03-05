It is clear to me that some readers and letter writers do not fully understand the meaning of the word “persecution.’’ They refuse to acknowledge persecution unless heads are rolling or bodies are being devoured by lions.

Christian persecution includes hostility, ill-treatment, verbal abuse, physical abuse, discrimination, torture, imprisonment, kidnapping, fines and murder because of religious beliefs.

Despite what some claim, U.S. Christians are being persecuted in the 21st century. They aren’t being burned at the stake yet, but they are being threatened, sued, vilified, fired and taken to court for practicing their religious beliefs.

When a church or anti-abortion pregnancy center is vandalized or firebombed, that is a type of religious persecution. When armed FBI agents raid the home of an anti-abortion activist as a show of force, that is persecution. When Catholic schoolchildren are tormented and expelled from the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum for wearing their anti-abortion hats, that is religious persecution. This type of religious discrimination often leads to more severe forms of persecution.

Damaging church property is a form of religious persecution. There are numerous examples of this from across the U.S. during the past year: Bricks have been thrown through windows, church officials have been threatened and attacked, and fires have been set. With more space, I could list all of the religious persecution, in various forms, taking place right here in America.

Anyone who denies this fact has their head in the sand. Let’s not wait for people of faith to be murdered in our nation before we call it “religious persecution.’’

JoAnn L. Fuir

Millcreek Township

Lebanon County