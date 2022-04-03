I suspect that the Founding Fathers referenced in the March 6 Generation Z(eal) column “Biblical foundation is needed in the US” would be perplexed by today’s worshipful, cultlike and often selective reverence for the U.S. Constitution.

An ardent defender of religious tolerance, though hardly a doctrinaire Christian, Ben Franklin, a deist, believed that, above all else, one’s life should contribute to a more enlightened and benevolent society.

Likewise, Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1782: “But it does me no injury for my neighbour to say there are twenty gods, or no god. It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg.”

It seems self-evident why the U.S. Supreme Court should not uphold “school-sponsored prayer” in public schools, which I believe would be clearly hegemonic and coercive.

The leading figure in the drafting and ratification of the Constitution, James Madison, believed that the purpose of the Constitution was to restrict the majority’s ability to harm a minority.

For the column writer to insist that “the Constitution has a biblical foundation” is, in my estimation, merely myth-making, promoted largely by Christian nationalists.

In 1988, the U.S. Senate paid tribute to the Iroquois Confederacy, also known as the Six Nations, with a resolution that stated, “The confederation of the original 13 colonies into one republic was inﬂuenced by the political system developed by the Iroquois Confederacy, as were many of the democratic principles which were incorporated into the constitution itself.”

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster