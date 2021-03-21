The Democrats, under the leadership of President Joe Biden, have passed what I view as the most consequential piece of legislation since President Harry Truman signed the Employment Act of 1946.

This sweeping $1.9 trillion relief package will help millions of Americans and businesses affected by COVID-19.

Example: A married couple who made less than $150,000 per year will receive a check for $2,800, with an additional $1,400 for every dependent. Additionally, there is a tax credit for children that could essentially add hundreds of dollars a month to income.

This legislation is projected to cut child poverty in the U.S. by half. Furthermore, billions of dollars will go to small businesses, unemployment insurance, vaccine supplies and subsidies to lower the premiums for “Obamacare” and COBRA health insurance — a welcome relief for people who lost their health insurance during this pandemic.

The list of good this legislation will do is extensive and too long for the space allotted for this letter.

Unfortunately, this relief package was not met with any support from congressional Republicans. But that did not stop Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., from tweeting approvingly about parts of the bill after voting against it.

Comparatively, Republicans’ Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 did little to help middle-class or lower-class Americans or stimulate the economy, which had been on an upward trajectory. Moreover, additional money in paychecks was offset for some when federal income taxes came due.

In my view, Democrats have proven they are for the working-class people, and it is about time this is acknowledged!

Jim Cataldi

Manheim Township