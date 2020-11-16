With feelings reminiscent of World War II, I am overtaken by an enormous relief that my nation will not follow farther down the highway of autocratic fascism.

Dec. 7 is remembered as a day of infamy. Henceforth, I believe that Nov. 7 should be honored as a rising up against the dark forces of prejudice.

Permit me to set the stage. Now in my 88th year, I came into the world under Franklin Delano Roosevelt. For the past year, I have said, “Don’t let me die before Donald Trump is removed from office.”

It is not the joy of victory, so much as relief from perilousness. While the next three months will be problematic, it is as if a gun has been taken from the hands of a babbling mad man. The illusion of his power has been shattered.

The surge of joy comes in alternating waves of happy tears and stupendous relief. The sensation is as though a dam of pent-up restraint has burst, resulting in a flood of hope for the future.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Echoing Mary Trump, I experience a growing happiness. It has been four long years of an oppressive spiritual virus, but now I can breathe freely again. Every now and then, I pause to cry for the joy of it all.

The nightmare is over. With the future comes the daunting work of pulling together to repair the damage inflicted upon our democracy. There is room for all who will. With charity for all and malice toward none, a greater America will be given birth.

Eugene Clemens

Elizabethtown