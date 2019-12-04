Congress (both the House and Senate) appropriated $400 million to Ukraine for armaments to hold back the Russians. The president has the right to delay the appropriations for 45 days, in which time either he personally or the Office of Management and Budget (at his direction) must provide to the Congress his reason for delaying the appropriation.
Neither President Donald Trump nor the OMB provided this information by the deadline, in clear violation of executive responsibility. Both Democrats and Republicans were displeased at this delay. This alone could have been grounds for impeachment.
The Nov. 20 letter to the editor “Fair questions about Ukraine aid” fails to denote any of these facts.
William Overly
Manheim Township