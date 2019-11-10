President Donald Trump and Rep. Lloyd Smucker: If you are interested in having the whistleblower identified, for openness, I assume that you will also agree to having the entire phone call to the president of Ukraine released to the public. I do not believe that the published version of the call is complete. It is not “word for word” as you said it would be, Donald. If that call is so “perfect,” just release the entire message. Why do you want to hide it on some secretive server?
Also, to both of you, please remember that there is a complete Mueller report out there, and the policy that protected Trump does not prevent the House of Representatives from using information in it.
Lastly, Lloyd, how much money has the Republican National Committee given to the federal government for Donald’s use of Air Force One for campaigning trips?
Kenneth Adams
Pequea Township