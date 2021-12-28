The situation in Afghanistan refuses to go away; although from the silence in the media, you might think it had.

But, yes, some people are going away in Afghanistan — from war wounds and fighting, from Taliban oppression, from economic sanctions and from starvation.

As the Dec. 7 letter (“Don’t allow Afghan people to starve”) in LNP stated, “We cannot allow the Afghan people to starve while we feast” in this season.

Humanitarian organizations warn that famine in Afghanistan threatens millions of lives this winter.

Economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. have frozen $9.4 billion in Afghan foreign reserves currently held in the United States. Releasing these funds would overwhelmingly help needy people, not the Taliban.

We cannot assume that those who are supposed to represent us in Washington, D.C., know these things. For the sake of the Afghan people, contact your legislators.

Globally, I believe it is time for the United States to exert leadership in diplomacy, not only in war-making. Context for this discussion includes the fact that the U.S. has more than 750 military bases around the world, but only 275 consulates, embassies and missions. I find this embarrassing. What do you think of it?

John K. Stoner

Akron