Do you know someone who died from COVID-19? I do. She was more than simply one of the 100,000-plus dead Americans cited by newscasters. She was someone’s child, sibling, spouse, parent and friend. I won’t bother eulogizing her, because some of you have already decided that saving her life was less important than your haircut.

Even if you don’t already know someone who has died from COVID-19, you might soon. Although there are currently, on average, about 19,000 new COVID-19 cases daily in the United States, you’ve urged states to relax the only measures that curtailed the severity of the epidemic over the past months.

You can’t imagine that some of these people won’t be faceless nursing home residents, meat-packing plant workers or convicts. That some of them might be your doctor, your child’s teacher, or even your hair stylist. That some might be your child, sibling, spouse, parent or friend — or you.

You believed President Donald Trump when he said that the 15 cases of COVID-19 would soon be zero, that the disease would magically disappear in April’s warm weather, and that hydroxychloroquine and injected disinfectants might end fatalities. You’re just too pig-headed to recognize that Trump seemingly doesn’t care if you die, if it helps him to get reelected. You’ll support him when they close the lid on your coffin — that being too late to change your mind.

Tim Fluck

Manheim Township