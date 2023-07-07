Private school vouchers do nothing to decrease the systemic racism that exists in school funding in Pennsylvania. They do nothing to provide funding to the underfunded schools in the state.

Strong public schools are the basis of a strong democracy. And strong public schools are the basis for economic opportunity and a rich and fulfilling life for everyone.

Please contact state Sens. Scott Martin and Ryan Aument and Gov. Josh Shapiro and urge them to reject vouchers and to fully and fairly fund education for all students in Pennsylvania.

Douglas Hill

Lancaster Township