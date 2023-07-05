Last week, the Pennsylvania Senate inserted a “lifeline” school voucher program (now called Pennsylvania Award for Student Success) into its passage of the overall state budget. Billionaires and well-funded organizations are backing this program, which would essentially divert public funds (funds that would otherwise go to support public schools, health care, roads and bridges — and all the other work of the state government) to private and religious schools.

Proponents of this program say it would help families of color and low-income families who live in districts with “low-performing” schools. And why would parents in “low-performing” school districts want to send their children to private schools? Probably to get these resources:

— Small classes with individual attention and academic support.

— Well-educated teachers with track records of supporting student progress.

— Rich and robust curriculum.

— Safe facilities without lead, mold or asbestos and buildings that don’t have to close if it’s too hot or too cold.

— Up-to-date science labs, technology, textbooks and materials.

These are all the items that underfunded public school districts need and sued the state for in William Penn School District et al. vs. Pennsylvania Department of Education et al. The plaintiffs won that suit, but the Legislature and governor have not yet agreed to provide these resources to all schools. Until Pennsylvania has complied with this verdict and brought these school districts up to standard, we cannot divert taxpayer money to subsidies for private schools.

I encourage everyone to urge Gov. Josh Shapiro and our state legislators to reject these “lifeline” or “PASS” vouchers.

Beth Reeves

Lancaster Township