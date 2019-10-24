What frequently is attacked as “crony capitalism” would more accurately be named “crony socialism.” Crony arrangements use force of law to protect businesses from market forces, give funding from the government to start up business, offer exemption from regulation and suppress competitors by regulation. None of these actions are capitalistic. All of them are the sort of things that socialist economies do routinely.
The capitalist parts of an economy are those that compete for the customer’s money within the boundaries of property rights and protection from robbery, theft, fraud and assault. A capitalist economy requires unhindered competition, protection of property rights and a rational legal system.
Crony arrangements violate capitalist theory. A crony economy is a scale with a regulator’s thumb on the side of the cronies. In crony arrangements, operators are shielded by government from competition. Crony arrangements spread risk and costs over the whole society while allowing favored operators to keep the rewards. As such, they blend socialism and a simulation of capitalism in a horrible hybrid. A crony economic arrangement is superficially capitalist but its essence is anti-capitalist. When socialists criticize capitalism, they usually point to faults of a hybrid economy that are caused by its crony aspects.
A civilized society requires a market economy in which government protects individual rights and does not favor or disfavor anyone. A civilized society requires liberty. The crony economy does not. Recognize the nature of a crony economy and reject it.
John W. deGroot III
Manheim Township