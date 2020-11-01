It’s been said that when a society fails to learn from its misdeeds, that same society is doomed to repeat its blunders.

As of this writing, there’s been no decision made by the Pennsylvania General Assembly to legalize recreational marijuana for public use.

Should lawmakers oppose Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (as they should) my respect would soar for their courageous stand.

If, however, they vote for legalization, then I say shame on those who caved in to this reckless undertaking. In my view, nothing good in the long term can come from this. Whatever revenue is to be gained would quickly falter into an exponential cesspool. I fear that problems too numerous to mention would arise for the health and welfare of Pennsylvania residents.

Apparently, Wolf wants to leave a legacy of a balanced budget when he leaves office. Wolf must be turned away. In my view, he promotes the seeds of rebellion. He spurns sensible abortion restrictions, champions increased widespread gambling and now encourages the tainted seeds and harvest of recreational marijuana.

Come on, lawmakers. Stand up and be counted. Let’s hope it’s not too late.

Homer Snavely

Cleona