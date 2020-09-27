Hypocrisy is defined as behavior that contradicts what one claims to believe or feel.

In 2016, with eight months to go in his presidency, Barack Obama wasn’t even afforded the courtesy of a confirmation hearing for his Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland. The very creative Republican rationale (without constitutional basis) was to give the American people a voice in who should fill the vacancy by way of the next presidential election. The Democrats were understandably outraged.

In 2018, with Donald Trump sitting in the Oval Office, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his fellow Republicans suddenly had a change of heart. When asked what he would do if a Supreme Court vacancy opened in 2020, McConnell replied, with unabashed arrogance, “Oh, we’d fill it.”

With only weeks remaining before Election Day, and voting already beginning in some states, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of cancer. And for the Republicans, things seemingly couldn’t have worked out better. They now have the opportunity to nominate their third Supreme Court Justice in the past four years. McConnell and his fellow Republicans appear almost giddy with excitement at the opportunity to stack the court with justices of their ilk. And, they are moving at breakneck speed to do it.

Is it any wonder that compromise and trust between the two political parties seems so elusive? For anyone with a sense of fairness and propriety, let this be your call to vote in November. Reject hypocrisy and the “win at any cost,” hyperpartisan mentality of the past four years. Yes, elections do have consequences.

Steve Cooke

Landisville