Recent articles and letters to the editor in LNP | LancasterOnline about candidates running for the Elizabethtown Area school board highlight reasons for great concern among people opposed to extremism.

Stephen and Danielle Lindemuth, who are running for school board leadership positions (and in Stephen Lindemuth’s case, also for judge of elections), have boldly used social media to promote their personal agendas and beliefs. For example, they defended their support for the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Even Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell has called those present at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 “the unhinged crowd.”

In addition to falsely claiming that the election was rigged, the Lindemuths have used social media platforms to promote their desire to eliminate lessons about race and racism. They have touted conspiracy theories, promoted anti-LGBTQ propaganda and shared false information concerning the pandemic.

In my view, people who support the shocking activities at the Capitol insurrection and also object to the use of books such as Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” fall on the side of extremism and obstructionism.

As Atticus Finch, the lawyer in “To Kill a Mockingbird,” says to his young daughter: Most people are good, “when you finally see them.” Many teachers throughout the years have used this book to promote critical thinking and to acknowledge the necessity of seeing the differing perspectives of many peoples. Knowledge, compassion and understanding come from this ability to see one another.

Extremism does not belong on our school board.

Sue Pederson

Elizabethtown