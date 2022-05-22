There is a group of people in Lancaster County doing everything they can to ban books from school libraries. If you ask them, they’ll deny that they are “book banners” and will instead say they just want a “decency standard.” They succeeded in getting the Warwick School District school board to at least discuss a “decency standard,” and they’re coming to other school districts as well.

Should such a broad and sweeping “standard” pass, it could have the potential to remove tons of literary classics from libraries, including “Catcher in the Rye,” “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” and “To Kill a Mockingbird.”

These groups have failed in some of their efforts to pull specific books from school libraries, and now they are coming with a sledgehammer approach. They like to focus on what comedian George Carlin called “itty-bitty bad words,” without offering any context for the language or reasonable discussion. These groups want to make a decision on all literature not just for their own children, but for everyone’s children.

What happened to “my child, my choice”?

The fact is, these parents already have the choice to opt their kids out of discussing books they don’t like. Now they want to make choices for the rest of us. These calls for censorship need to be rejected outright.

James Senft

Lititz