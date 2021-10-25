In “Designs unveiled, residents can vote on art design for Ewell Plaza garage, public library” (Aug. 31 LNP | LancasterOnline), Lancaster city’s director of community planning and economic development attributed design revisions to feedback from Lancaster’s Historical Commission. That statement misrepresents the commission’s position.

When the commission first reviewed the parking garage plans in May 2019, the art component was presented as a preliminary concept and was generally well received. By September 2019, a drastically altered design was proposed, endorsed by the city’s Public Art Advisory Board and the mayor. The applicant requested a tabling and was asked to make revisions per the city’s design standards.

The plans were unchanged by October, and the Historical Commission was asked for a vote without further discussion. The commission recommended denial, but was overruled by Lancaster City Council. Although many meeting attendees spoke against the “art,” city council ruled that the “concept” was appropriate, although the design was undefined.

The three art options revealed recently still do not meet the design standards, nor do they improve upon the original proposal. Frankly, they are not good designs. As many people have stated on the Engage Lancaster comment board (engage.cityoflancasterpa.com), these options are all unacceptable, with many voting for the “lesser of three evils.”

Echoing those comments, we strongly urge that all three “art” options be rejected, and that City Hall discontinue the relationship with out-of-town artists. It’s better to waste design fees up front than to regret a completed installation for decades. Having done that before in Lancaster Square, let’s not repeat that mistake.

Christopher Peters

Chair

Lancaster Historical Commission

Steven Funk

Vice-Chair

Lancaster Historical Commission