Courageous and essential legislation passed the U.S. House of Representatives last month to stop our endless military conflicts abroad. And yet it may be too late. The House bill, an addition to the Defense Appropriations Act, would rein in the president’s authority to go to war, an authority that was given to Congress in the Constitution.
In order to cancel the blank check our presidents have been using to wage war abroad, the Senate must pass similar legislation and do it quickly — before our service members are sent to fight yet another war in the Middle East.
It is imperative that the president be stopped from waging war without congressional approval. In World War II, the U.S. did not enter war against a single member of the Axis powers without that approval. Thoughtful men and women, dedicated to the pursuit of eventual peace, considered and approved each decision.
Voices in the present administration, excluding military advisers in the Pentagon, seem committed to launching a war against Iran. Extensive preparations have been made. On June 23, we were moments away from an attack that would have had devastating consequences and would have embroiled us in murderous conflict yet again. Such a heedless and poorly considered move can be avoided if Congress has time to consider the extensive military and political ramifications.
I am opposed to war with Iran. I urge Sens. Pat Toomey and Robert Casey Jr. to support legislation stating that the president must obtain congressional approval before we all too swiftly fall into the abyss of war again.
