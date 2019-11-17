LNP covers restaurant and food-facility inspections for good reason. Some restaurant owners and employees may grumble about them, but consumers will agree these inspections are a good thing. Nobody wants to get food poisoning.
That got me thinking about regulations. These inspections are only carried out because regulations mandate them and voters and taxpayers agree they are worth funding. More generally, the ultimate goal of any regulation is to protect someone, be it the consumer, the worker or the general population. Limiting factory air pollution allows all of us to breathe clean — or at least cleaner — air, which is especially helpful to asthma sufferers.
So why all the messages that regulations are anti-freedom, bad for business, and that your job is at stake? Although highly competitive and strictly regulated for consumer and worker safety, the restaurant industry is thriving.
It’s a given: Capitalist free enterprise and our democratic institutions give us our cherished individual freedoms. But human nature is also what it is: People are capable of being principled and just, but they are also capable of selfishness and of pursuing their interests at the expense of harming others. We can legitimately debate the range and fair implementation of regulations, but regulations are necessary. And not just when protecting your gut, but also when their impact is more distant, when someone else’s health, safety or well-being is at stake, or when it’s about our children’s and grandchildren's future.
So regulation, friend or foe? Well thought out and fairly implemented regulation can be your friend.
Nina Menke
Manheim Township