Recent train derailments, bank failures, incidents in the airline industry and continuing gun violence raise an important conundrum.

I hear over and over a quote attributed to the anarchist Henry David Thoreau that the “best government is the least government.” Yet after each crisis I hear the same people who quote that criticizing “government” for not doing more to prevent the crisis.

That hypocrisy was particularly visible when former President Donald Trump visited the train disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. He blamed the Biden administration for not preventing the accident and for not responding more quickly. In 2018, then-President Trump tweeted that he made reducing regulations a priority. Some of the regulations he reduced related to train safety and might possibly have prevented the recent disaster. But honesty and consistency are not among Trump’s virtues!

Trump also contributed to current bank problems by promoting and signing bipartisan legislation that same year that reduced bank regulations that some say would have prevented the recent bank failures.

Government exists for us to do together things that serve and protect the common good and that we can’t do individually.

Regulations protect those of us who care about the common good from those who are selfish and ignore it. Can you imagine driving without traffic laws?

Requiring all companies to operate safely creates an equal playing field. Regulations and laws make competition fair and protect ethical companies from unscrupulous ones that ignore safety to increase profits.

The challenge is not to eliminate regulations, but to find a proper balance.

John W. Eby

Manheim Township