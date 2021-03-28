I bet all you socialists out there think President Joe Biden is the best thing since sliced bread. I bet all of you who voted for him because of your hate for former President Donald Trump wish you could change your vote now.

But it’s too late to close the barn door now that the horse is running at “Warp Speed.” If Trump had signed an executive order giving everyone $1,000 per month for a year, I believe Biden would have issued one taking it back.

I bet everyone is enjoying that the price of gas is around $3 per gallon — and summer has not even started. Just wait until Biden does away with the tax breaks given to businesses under Trump. If I were you, I would not go out and buy a new car (especially an electric one) or a house.

Then we have COVID-19 and Biden trying to take credit for getting millions vaccinated and ordering the vaccine, when millions of doses had already been ordered by the Trump administration.

I have to admit, though, that the only thing worse than Biden is going to be the seeming president in waiting — Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It is hard to imagine a more stupid or more dangerous way of making decisions than by putting those decisions in the hands of people who pay no price for being wrong,” economist Thomas Sowell wrote in 2000.

Thomas Cusick

East Lampeter Township