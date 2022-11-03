I have been a registered Republican voter for more than six decades. However, I find it impossible to support U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, especially after reading the the Oct. 28 LNP | LancasterOnline article headlined “TV ads begin to heat up.”

In the last paragraph of the article, Smucker campaign spokesperson Jenna Geesey states, “It’s clear from Mr. Hollister’s ads that he’s just another career politician.”

What a ridiculous statement.

Bob Hollister has been a career educator who is honored and respected as such. He retired as superintendent of Eastern Lancaster County School District very recently and changed from Republican to Democrat to offer voters a choice in this election.

Hollister is a man of integrity and honesty who will listen to all citizens. I am hopeful that a majority of voters will recognize what a great representative Hollister would be and will vote for him.

L.S. Henry

Manheim Township