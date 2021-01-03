Thank you very much for the op-ed on the pandemic (“Pandemic portrait”) in the Dec. 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline by Renee Logan Heller, a local registered nurse who works in an emergency department treating COVID-19 patients daily.

She spells it out in no uncertain terms. As an American, you have no right to your cavalier attitude that it is your seeming American privilege to deny mask-wearing and social distancing. But some of you choose to have large holiday parties in closed places with family and friends where the virus spreads easily. Or to dine in restaurants that defy the governor’s order to temporarily close indoor dining.

You are putting yourself and everyone interacting with you at risk. And don’t blame the government for the “inconvenience.” The government’s concern is to protect the population and stop the spread of this virus, so all of us can return to normal living.

If you refuse to follow these lifesaving measures — mask-wearing and social distancing — remember that you are the problem and the reason the virus is still very widespread. Thank you, Renee Logan Heller, for doing your job with commitment and courage.

Dorothy Ryzewski

Manor Township