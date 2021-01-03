I read the op-ed in the Dec. 20 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline by Renee Logan Heller, a registered nurse (“Pandemic portrait”).

I want to thank her for being a real hero, with 12-hour hospital shifts while taking care of COVID-19 patients. I agree with her that people should not be hosting big events and should wear masks! The people who think COVID-19 is a hoax should spend a day in the hospital with her.

Thank you so much, Renee, for being a wonderful nurse. You are a real hero.

Everyone should wear a mask and follow social distancing, but our own president will not set a good example. He rarely wears a mask or social distances, but when he got COVID-19, he was able to get the best care at taxpayers’ expense!

I believe that if President Donald Trump had taken the coronavirus seriously in the first place, we would not be in such a disaster today.

Eileen Gaenzle

Manheim Township