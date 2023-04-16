Vote. I sat watching, with deep sorrow, the news out of Nashville, Tennessee, regarding the awful killings of three small children and three adults.

We hear the talking heads telling us “we have to do something.” But because of the grip the National Rifle Association has on our so-called representatives, the shootings will continue.

If these legislators don’t do anything, then vote them out.

And if the new ones don’t do anything, vote them out as well.

We the people control the country. Let’s do it.

To quote President Abraham Lincoln, this is a “government of the people, by the people, for the people.”

So get registered and get out and vote.

Robert Donnelly

East Hempfield Township