I am responding to the March 20 letter “Don’t undermine founding ideals,” which discussed our Electoral College.

Merriam-Webster defines democracy as “government by the people especially: rule of the majority.” The net effect of the Electoral College is to regionalize our presidential elections. In my view, it’s this regionalization that’s being used to skew the outcome of elections.

In just the past six presidential elections, two different Republican candidates who lost the popular vote were declared victors through the Electoral College (George W. Bush and Donald Trump).

Regionalization doesn’t necessarily give greater validity to statewide or national election results. But I believe it is now being used as the tool of choice by partisans and tribalists to install their choices into office. The state Republican Party now wants to regionalize the election of our Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices — who seemingly stand as the only impediment to their attempts at extreme gerrymandering.

Should we regionalize our U.S. Senate races? How about our gubernatorial races?

I believe that the majority vote of our country’s voters should determine our president and other elective officeholders. Our election results need to be free of mathematical manipulation that turns the loser into the winner. One person, one vote. Which area of the state or country that a vote comes from should be irrelevant. Isn’t that a true democracy?

It’s time to end the antiquated Electoral College and let the majority determine their president. It’s time to stop turning losers into winners. Good luck, however, finding one Republican who would support eliminating the Electoral College.

Steve Cooke

Landisville