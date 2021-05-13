What will the future Pennsylvania look like? Will we have a livable state? We want cleaner air, pure water, better health, more energy-efficient homes, a diversity of animal species and lessened impacts from climate change. We want a thriving community with sustainable farming and green energy jobs.

We have created the opportunity to begin making that future a reality when Pennsylvania joins the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. This consortium will provide the funds by requiring power plants to pay for carbon dioxide pollution (allowances).

These proceeds will be used for renewable energy projects, transitioning workers to green jobs and improving energy efficiency. Ten neighboring states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic have seen great benefits with the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative over the 10 years since its implementation.

Now Pennsylvania is ready to join this successful, market-based solution to decrease carbon dioxide and other pollutants and get on track to a sustainable, greener future. Research shows that the states taking part have successfully reduced emissions while growing the region’s economy.

Data on other pollutants reduced via cleaner energy generation show an $11 billion reduction in health care costs.

Contact your state representative and state senator and ask them to support the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and oppose any bills that would hinder its implementation, such as Senate Bill 119 and House Bill 637.

And vote no on May 18 on the first and second ballot questions.

Teresa Caruthers

Ephrata