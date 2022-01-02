Pennsylvania is on the cusp of entering into a multistate program called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a market-based, cap-and-invest program that gives electricity providers a financial incentive to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. The other participating states have seen significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, while bolstering their economies to the tune of $4 billion since the initiative’s inception in 2009. They have used this money to improve energy efficiency, support renewable energy, buy electric school buses and more. Pennsylvania stands to gain millions of dollars in just the first year the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is adopted.

The program is by and large very popular in participating states. However, there has been strong opposition within the Pennsylvania Legislature. One of the arguments of those opposed involves the loss of jobs in the electricity sector. But as the price of renewable energy drops, many fossil fuel-fired power plants will likely close anyway, without any support for workers and communities. The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative would help to create new jobs and spur economic growth.

The proposed Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative Investment Act (state Senate Bill 15 and state House Bill 1565) includes help for communities impacted by plant closures.

We all need to be concerned about ensuring a smooth transition to a healthy climate and voice that concern by urging our legislators to support the implementation of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and its related legislation. Then, we can have a better, cleaner, healthier Pennsylvania for all!

Richard Cole

West Norriton

Montgomery County