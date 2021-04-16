Power plants’ commitment to the community can be part of the solution to global warming.

We do not have too much time to halt carbon emissions into the atmosphere. The electricity sector is the second biggest carbon dioxide emitter. At the same time, it is one of the most profitable industries, dependent upon fossil fuels (oil, natural gas).

But these same polluters can be part of the solution in the reduction of carbon emissions.

Governments of the northeastern and mid-Atlantic states developed a bipartisan program — the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative — to approach emissions from a market perspective. This is the first mandatory cap-and-trade program in the country to limit carbon dioxide from the power sector.

The program requires power plants with capacity bigger than 25 megawatts to obtain an allowance for each ton of carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere. If their emission is lower than their allowance, they can trade the unused portion with other companies. The money obtained by the states is used to develop innovations in the clean energy economy and development of green jobs.

Experts project that Pennsylvania can cut carbon pollution by more than 180 million tons, equal to the impact of taking 4 million cars off the road, while creating more than 27,000 more jobs and adding nearly $2 billion to the state’s economy.

I urge you to ask your state lawmakers to support Pennsylvania’s entry into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Not doing so would, in my view, be a disservice to their constituents by not investing in their communities.

Jose E. Diaz

Manheim Township