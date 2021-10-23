Climate change is one of the greatest threats we face. We are already starting to see the effects here in Pennsylvania, such as stronger storms and more flooding.

Pennsylvania is the third-dirtiest state in the country in terms of carbon pollution, a major cause of climate change. Pennsylvania is moving toward linking to a regional program to reduce carbon pollution from power plants: the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative has been a big success in the 10 states where it is in place, cutting climate pollution by a third and raising nearly $3 billion to invest in clean energy and other purposes.

I believe it is time for Pennsylvania to tap into this record of success. Experts project that Pennsylvania can cut carbon pollution by more than 180 million tons, equal to the impact of taking 4 million cars off the road, while creating more than 27,000 more jobs and adding nearly $2 billion to the state’s economy.

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is a great opportunity for us to clean the air, tackle climate change, boost the economy and position Pennsylvania as a leader in the next generation of energy production.

State legislators will have an opportunity to help steer revenue generated by the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative to programs and projects that will lift up the communities most affected by climate change. I urge our legislators not to obstruct the state in joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. They would do their constituents a disservice by not investing in their communities.

Deborah Fast

Akron