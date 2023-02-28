We are seeing the effects of climate change here in Pennsylvania — stronger storms, greater flooding and more intense heat waves.

Pennsylvania is the fifth dirtiest state in the country for carbon emissions pollution, a major cause of climate change. But the state is charting a new course through a program to reduce carbon pollution from power plants called the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

The initiative has been a big success in the 11 states where it is in place. In joining this cooperative effort, it is estimated that Pennsylvania will cut carbon pollution equal to the impact of taking 4 million cars off the road, while creating more than 30,000 more jobs and adding nearly $2 billion to the state’s economy.

Gov. Josh Shapiro said in 2021 that Pennsylvania must “take real action to address climate change, protect and create energy jobs and ensure Pennsylvania has reliable, affordable and clean power for the long term.”

His record as attorney general in holding the gas industry and others accountable for pollution and violations that harm public health is a strong indication that he will continue to be a champion for a cleaner, healthier Pennsylvania as governor.

Through a lawsuit, coal and gas industry interests, along with state Republican lawmakers, are trying to force Pennsylvania out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. But I look forward to Gov. Shapiro actively maintaining that this initiative is consistent with his goal of protecting jobs and protecting the planet. In my view, Shapiro must work with all stakeholders to ensure that it is implemented equitably and effectively in Pennsylvania.

Mary Grill

Manheim Township