The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is preparing for the commonwealth to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate effort in the Northeast to cap and reduce carbon pollution from the power sector.

If Pennsylvania joins this initiative, I believe it would be a big win for the state’s business owners and entrepreneurs. The program paves the way for a more prosperous Pennsylvania by creating jobs and constructing an energy infrastructure that will help our economy for many years to come.

That is why many employers across the state support the regional initiative. I believe the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is a market stabilizer that would go a long way to bolster Pennsylvania’s important nuclear industry and its thousands of jobs — without a bailout.

The initiative has been a big success in the states where it is already in place, and it has raised nearly $3 billion to invest in energy efficiency and clean energy projects.

I believe it is time for Pennsylvania to tap into this record of success and become part of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. If Pennsylvania takes advantage of this opportunity, we can finally reap the economic benefits of a clean economy.

However, state Senate Bill 119 would not allow the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative without legislative approval. Please ask your state senator to vote no on SB119. Let your state senator know that reducing carbon pollution in Pennsylvania should be everyone’s goal.

Harriette Droke

Manheim Township