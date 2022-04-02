Why is there gridlock surrounding Pennsylvania’s attempt to become the 12th state to actively participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative?

In using the regional initiative as a vehicle to attempt to wrest executive authority from our governor, I believe that some legislators we sent to make laws on our behalf have been more attentive to the fossil fuel industry than to those of us who pay their salaries and expenses.

Last summer, the Ohio River Valley Institute found that most Pennsylvania voters no longer have a love affair with fracking: “The poll shows that voters across demographics are deeply concerned about the impacts of drilling — and a majority want to end fracking altogether.” Read the whole survey for yourself at bit.ly/PApoll21.

Some of our legislators seem to have done everything they can think of, short of importing a boa constrictor to strangle the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. In my view, they have not proposed a viable alternative to the benefits possible through the regional initiative — such as less water contamination, less air pollution, retraining people in the extraction industry and providing support for communities suffering because of the declining extraction business.

What was once regarded in Pennsylvania as lifeblood — fossil fuel extraction — has poisoned our water and polluted our air. We supported it and it can no longer support us. Now we must clean up!

Our children deserve clean air, clean water, clean streets, a good education and a clean, well-paying job. Support the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative!

Kenneth Brown, M.D.

Manheim Township