With the next round of stimulus checks in the process of arriving, my guess is that there are a large number of families who don’t “need” the money, in that they have been gainfully employed and have not suffered financially this past year.

So, to those families, rather than spending your stimulus buying things you may not need: Regift your stimulus money to those having trouble paying rent, buying groceries, etc. You can find specific families in need by calling your church and other churches, your kids’ school and various charities in the Lancaster area.

By doing so you will know that 100% of your money will go directly to helping these families and helping our economy (which is an objective of the stimulus payments). Hundreds of thousands of dollars will flow into our economy that can be best used for helping others.

Regift it!

Ted Mavraganis

East Hempfield Township