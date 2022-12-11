Have “woke” and “cancel culture” simply become terms used like “socialism” to disparage ideas and people with opposing views? Do those who use these terms understand the underlying concepts?

Would we rather remain asleep — lulled into a false sense of well-being, ignorant to the racism and white privilege that have existed and still exist in our society — than be “woke” and aware of the issues? Perhaps so. It has been said that ignorance is bliss.

Is finding out that Christopher Columbus was involved in the trade of enslaved people and that Native Americans were treated shamefully by the U.S. government “cancel culture” because it disturbs our whitewashed version of history? Should not shameful parts of our culture be acknowledged and disavowed for the benefit of society?

Should we remove all books from our libraries that might expose our children to information that runs counter to what we want them to know? I learned about sex after discovering a book on the subject in the high school library. Perhaps my parents would have wanted that book banned, had they known.

Despite our best efforts to shield our children from inconvenient truths, they eventually find out and may wonder what else we hid from them or told them that was wrong. Presumably, many who never heard of the book “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” before the uproar are now inspired to read it.

Why not partner with our schools to provide information and cultivate the trust of our children? Discuss uncomfortable subjects with them and give them guidance and tools to rationally evaluate any information they find.

Is our biggest fear that we might wake up to a world that is not as neat and tidy as we wish to believe?

David E. Hess

Manheim Township