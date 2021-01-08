So, the voters can’t be trusted.

The poll workers can’t be trusted.

The voting machines can’t be trusted.

The media can’t be trusted.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr can’t be trusted.

The guy who was in charge of election security can’t be trusted.

The lower courts can’t be trusted.

The appellate courts can’t be trusted.

And the Supreme Court can’t be trusted.

But lying Donald Trump can be trusted.

Roll that around in your head for about three minutes and realize how incredibly, mind-bogglingly stupid that sounds.

Jack Blevins

Columbia