I believe that the debate about when life begins continues because some people refuse to acknowledge the simple facts of the matter.

It is a scientific fact that a new human being begins its existence when the egg from a human and sperm from another human unite. That single cell has new and unique DNA. All the characteristics of that new little girl or boy have been determined in that cell.

Some say that it isn’t a human being because it is too small, because it doesn’t yet look like a human or because it’s not viable. If it’s not human until 15 weeks, 24 weeks or until it comes out of the womb — or its future well-being has been guaranteed — then what is it? Is it a monkey, a horse or some other species, until something magical changes it to a human?

No, he or she is a human being from the beginning.

The simple fact is that to intentionally prevent that single-cell human being from further development is to end a human life.

Thomas Brown

Columbia