The First Amendment guarantees freedom of speech and the press, except, apparently, when that speech criticizes Israel’s policies and actions.
Former Congressman Paul Findley’s book, “They Dare to Speak Out: People and Institutions Confront Israel’s Lobby,” documents the extent of Israel’s pervading influence over many aspects of American society. Both political parties, all branches of government, especially the State Department and the Pentagon, as well as academe are directly affected. Israel’s ability to influence U.S. Near East Policy is legendary.
America's molders of public opinion — The New York Times, Washington Post, the major TV networks and political columnists — support Israel and help to discourage any reasonable public reporting or assessment of its policies and actions, including the occupation of Palestinian territory and the siege of Gaza.
Israel, a wealthy country with free health care, free higher education and a nuclear-equipped military, receives annually a $3 billion “aid” package, courtesy of U.S. taxpayers, and has access to the Pentagon’s latest weapons systems. No other country enjoys such privileges.
The main group defending Israel’s interests, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, considered the most powerful lobby, has been operating for decades and enjoys immediate access to the top leaders in Washington. Its website explains in detail its efforts to influence U.S. policy.
This letter is based on fact, not opinion. Attacks by Israel sympathizers cannot change this truth.
Charles B. Lane
Lancaster Township