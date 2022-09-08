For me, there is nothing more exhausting than still hearing false claims about how the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent. My original intent was to put together a comprehensive list of all the facts and details that prove the outcome was legitimate, hoping this would help some people accept the truth.

While doing the research and compiling my list, it soon became crystal-clear to me how stunningly overwhelming the evidence is and how readily available the facts are to anyone who cares to know the truth.

The number of failed lawsuits, the countless recounts and audits that confirmed the outcome, and the sheer volume of statements and reports issued by Republican groups and Republican-appointed members of the Trump administration all prove without any doubt that the outcome was legitimate.

To claim otherwise can only suggest one of the two following conclusions: Either you simply aren’t well-informed of the facts, or you know the truth and are basically OK with the destruction of democracy.

If you’re in the first group, I ask that you please do some research and inform yourself of the truth. You may also want to Google the term “illusory truth effect” and ask yourself if this may be influencing you.

If you’re in the second group, I ask you to really consider the potential damage you are doing to our great country. If you have the proof, let’s see it. If you can’t offer any proof, please stop. Enough is enough.

Michael Sullivan

Elizabethtown