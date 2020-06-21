I found President Donald Trump’s words and actions in his June 1 photo opportunity in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., to be appalling, repugnant and alarming. How can he claim to be on the side of peaceful protesters, but use violence to clear a pathway through Lafayette Park after making his “law and order” remarks?

He did not quote from the Bible he held up as a prop or cite verses to unify and bring peace, as Jesus would have us do. Instead, he pointed to an upside-down Bible, shortly after speaking about the use of force and extreme power.

As a follower of Jesus, I reject violence or the threat of violence. I ask U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey to consider what the president has done and potentially will do in sowing more chaos in an already chaotic situation. I hope Casey and Toomey want to be part of the solution rather than part of the problem.

Curt Hitchcock

Manheim Township