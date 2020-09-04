I agree with state Sen. Ryan Aument that people should try to learn whether the information they are given is accurate (“Don’t be fooled by social media misinformation,” Aug. 27 op-ed).

With that in mind, I wish that Josh Parsons, a Lancaster County commissioner and delegate to the Republican National Convention, had done his homework before stating that pre-pandemic President Donald Trump “built the greatest economy of a generation (and) rebuilt the military” (“Area delegates say case made to reelect Trump,” Aug. 26 LNP | LancasterOnline).

That is what President Trump and his administration will tell you and want you to pass along to others, as Parsons did. But, in my view, these are not completely true facts.

There are many indicators that tell us how the economy is doing. Under Trump, most reputable economists agree that it has been a mixed bag, with some important unfavorable signs. Examples:

— The federal budget deficit increased by close to 70% during Trump’s first three years and was expected to exceed $1 trillion in 2020 even before the pandemic, making it our country’s largest deficit in history during a nonrecessionary period.

— The trade deficit under President Barack Obama peaked at $550 billion, but has grown past $600 billion under Trump.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

If you want to verify this information, as Sen. Aument urges you to do, just Google “how has the economy done under Trump” and go to credible sources like Forbes.

Likewise, Trump’s claim and Parsons’ belief that the military has been rebuilt under Trump is mostly false, according to the nonpartisan fact-checking website PolitiFact.

Vote for Trump if you will, but know the real truth before you do.

David Ehrlich

Manheim Township