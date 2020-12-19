I have a friend — let’s call him Joe — with whom I disagree at times on certain issues. However, I still respect him due to his honesty.

Unfortunately, I cannot say the same for certain politicians and the media. These politicians who continue to feed us lies and “disinformation” have caused me to lose all respect for them.

An example is U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., who for four years touted President Donald Trump’s collusion with Russia, only for us to find out that Swalwell himself had ties to a Chinese spy.

Also, I have lost all respect for the media, including some reporters for LNP | LancasterOnline. The media seemingly only report stories that fit their narrative and ignore other stories. They should report all the news honestly and factually.

Finally, I am beginning to lose some respect for President Donald Trump. No one likes to lose, but no one likes a sore loser. He should end his presidency by touting his accomplishments — a robust economy, the lowest unemployment in years (before the pandemic), the elimination of terrorists, progress on a border wall, the brokerage of peace deals in the Middle East and many others.

And finally, Trump can point to the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine, which many “experts” predicted would never happen this soon.

Any potential improprieties in our election should be looked at in order to prevent them in the future and to protect our election process. This is the true “assault on our democracy.”

Merry Christmas. Happy New Year, and God bless us all.

Randy L. Herman

Manor Township