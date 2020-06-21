President Donald Trump is not the great negotiator he claims to be because he lacks skill in dealing with conflict. His numerous falsehoods put into question his communication skills, character and integrity. Subsequently he is unable, in my view, to unite the country.

Furthermore, it’s essential to have a knowledgeable staff. But Trump constantly fires staff members, seemingly because they fail to agree to his need for total loyalty. The greater the responsibility of a position, the greater the need for both positive and negative feedback. Trump also never admits he is wrong.

Prior to the 2016 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz said Trump was “utterly amoral” and a “sniveling coward.” Sen. Lindsey Graham said in 2015 that Trump was a “race-baiting xenophobic bigot” who didn’t represent his party or those in the military. And Jeb Bush said Trump hadn’t demonstrated the temperament or character to be president and didn’t respect the Constitution.

Cruz and Graham, along with other Republicans, are enablers at the expense of truth and reasoning. Their preference for power and partisan loyalty undermines our government and gives politicians a bad name.

The president is beyond his level of competence, which he displayed, in my view, with his lack of preparedness for the pandemic, along with his numerous misleading statements. Plus he seemingly believes that the armed forces are at his disposal to satisfy his personal needs. The president’s behavior is not predictable, so he remains a threat to our form of government.

Larry Widdoss

Manor Township