Several news organizations, including Fox News and The Associated Press, confirmed the gist of an Atlantic magazine article in which President Donald Trump was quoted as saying that Americans who died fighting in World War II were “suckers” and “losers.”

Trump’s longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, writes in his book that Trump is “a cheat, a liar, a fraud, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con man.”

I believe those who voted for Trump in 2016 were suckers; those who still support him are losers; and those who will always stand behind him are racists.

Jack Lewis

Elizabethtown