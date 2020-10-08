Regarding the movement’s slogan (letter) Oct 8, 2020 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Is Black Lives Matter a racist slogan?Does that mean that Caucasians, Latinos, Vietnamese and others do not matter?All lives matter. Kenneth MillerLancaster Today's Top Stories Penn Manor senior Isaac Hostetter thankful to be back on football field after battling spinal injury 12 min ago Standout special teams performers, plus Week 4 picks: 3 L-L League football facts for Oct. 8 42 min ago Lancaster County colleges report 13 active COVID-19 cases, 9 fewer than last week 42 min ago With Regal Manor closing, here's where to watch movies in Lancaster County 42 min ago Columbia Market House to partially reopen this fall ahead of full rollout with vendors in 2021 42 min ago LancasterHistory collection receives vintage symphony photos, found in storage room at conservatory 42 min ago Tell us about your Halloween decorating plan in this time of COVID-19 42 min ago Gothic Revival touches grace houses, churches around Lancaster [architecture column, photos] 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Tags Black Lives Matter Racism All Lives Matter